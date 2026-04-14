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Bending Spoons cuts Eventbrite staff, rolls out product changes after takeover
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Business

Bending Spoons cuts Eventbrite staff, rolls out product changes after takeover

14 Apr 2026 05:04AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2026 05:11AM)
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April 13 : Eventbrite's new owner, Italian tech company Bending Spoons, said on Monday it had cut a large portion of the American ticketing platform's pre-acquisition workforce and implemented broad product changes in the weeks following the deal closure.

Andrea Parodi, who took over leadership of Eventbrite after its March acquisition, said the cuts follow a review and laid-off staff were offered a "substantial separation package".

The changes mark Bending Spoons' first detailed outline of how it plans to reshape Eventbrite, combining staff cuts with a push to improve reliability, creator tools, event discovery, ticketing and checkout.

Workforce reductions are common after large acquisitions as new owners often look to remove overlaps and lower costs while integrating operations.

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Bending Spoons said it was accelerating product development at Eventbrite and had already made several updates, including faster event creation, redesigned creator profile pages, higher-resolution event images and clearer confirmation emails.

Later this month, additional updates will include offline ticket access via the Eventbrite app, check-in windows for ticket scanning, and multi-slot scanning for overlapping sessions, the company said.

Bending Spoons' own team members are joining to speed up product development, Parodi added.

The Italian tech firm built its business by buying and revamping established digital companies, including file sharing service WeTransfer, video streaming platform Vimeo and web portal AOL.

In November 2025, Chief Executive Luca Ferrari told Reuters nL6N3WO0KF the company could be ready for an initial public offering as early as 2026. It was valued nL8N3W81L2 at $11 billion in a funding round in October.

Source: Reuters
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