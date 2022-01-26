Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bentley to produce first fully electric car in 2025
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bentley to produce first fully electric car in 2025

Bentley to produce first fully electric car in 2025

FILE PHOTO: The badge of a Bentley motor car is seen outside a showroom in Knutsford, northern England, September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Phil Noble

26 Jan 2022 03:47PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 03:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Luxury British carmaker Bentley said on Wednesday it would start production of its first fully-electric car in 2025, a significant milestone in the Volkswagen AG unit's planned shift to a fully-electric model line-up by 2030.

Bentley also committed to investing 2.5 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) in sustainability over the next decade.

The carmaker said it would reconfigure its UK plant in Crewe to build the new vehicle. It did not provide further details on what form its first fully-electric vehicle will take.

Across the auto industry, major manufacturers have been rolling out plans to electrify their car ranges, with looming fossil-fuel car bans spurring them on to make huge investments in the new technology.

Earlier this month, Bentley said it had cruised to a record year in 2021 as global sales jumped 31per cent amid strong demand for high-end vehicles.

($1 = 0.7426 pounds)

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us