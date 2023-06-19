Logo
Berkshire Hathaway adds to Japan trading company holdings
The logo of Marubeni Corp is seen at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo
Berkshire Hathaway adds to Japan trading company holdings
The logo of Itochu Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo
Berkshire Hathaway adds to Japan trading company holdings
A woman uses a mobile phone in front of an electric board displaying the Nikkei stock average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
19 Jun 2023 03:13PM
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it added to stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses to beyond 8 per cent on Monday, a move likely to highlight and add to the momentum driving Japan's stock market to new heights.

Berkshire announced stakes in Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui & Co and Sumitomo in 2020 and adding in line with plans to hold the stakes long term and increase them as far as 9.9 per cent.

Buffett's investments and his optimism about Japan's prospects have drawn attention to improving economic conditions and shareholder-friendly corporate governance reforms that have helped underpin a sparkling rally in the Nikkei share average.

The market closed 1 per cent lower on Friday, and Berkshire's announcement came after the close, but 10 weeks of consecutive gains have helped the Nikkei rise 28 per cent this year.

Berkshire said its ownership now averages more than 8.5 per cent at the companies and the aggregate value of the investments is the largest of any Berkshire-held public stocks outside the U.S.

Known as "sogo shosha," Japanese trading houses trade in a variety of materials, products and food, often serving as intermediaries, and provide logistical support.

The stocks are all up more than 30 per cent this year, with Marubeni shares up 62 per cent and having more than tripled in price since the end of 2020. Nikkei futures slightly pared some losses after the Berkshire announcement.

Source: Reuters

