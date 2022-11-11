Logo
Berkshire Hathaway sells $145 million of shares in China's BYD, filing shows
FILE PHOTO: BYD's Atto 3 electric SUV car is displayed during its launch in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

11 Nov 2022 05:17PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 05:17PM)
HONG KONG : Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 5.78 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$1.14 billion ($145.38 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H-shares to 16.62 per cent on Nov. 8, down from 17.15 per cent, Friday's filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed.

Last week Berkshire Hathaway sold H-shares worth HK$560 million.

($1 = 7.8414 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

