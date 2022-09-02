Berkshire trims stake in China's BYD with 1.72 million H share sale -filing

SHANGHAI : Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the investment firm owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.72 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$450.83 million ($57 million), according to a filing on Friday.

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H shares to 18.87 per cent as of Thursday, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed.

The U.S. company had reduced its holding in the shares to 19.92 per cent from 20.49 per cent, according to a filing on Tuesday.

($1 = 7.8491 Hong Kong dollars)