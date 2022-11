HONG KONG: Berkshire Hathaway, the investment firm owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 3.297 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$560.05 million (US$71.35 million), according to a filing on Friday (Nov 4).

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H shares to 17.92 per cent on Nov 1 from 18.22 per cent, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed.