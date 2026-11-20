Nov 19 : Bertelsmann has no plan to enter the video games market despite the blockbuster success of "Grand Theft Auto VI," said Thomas Rabe, CEO of the German media group that published the original game in the franchise.

Huge global demand for GTA VI is expected to generate revenue far exceeding its estimated development costs of around $1 billion.

But "not every game becomes as successful as GTA," Rabe said and cautioned that gaming remains a hit-driven business, similar to the film industry. "New games are not easy to establish."

Bertelsmann's BMG Interactive division published the first "Grand Theft Auto" in 1997. The next year, the company sold the business to Take-Two Interactive, which went on to develop one of the world's most successful gaming franchises.

Rabe said his company has repeatedly examined entering the gaming market over the past 10 to 15 years, but decided against it. He cited high acquisition costs, reputational risks and the industry's reliance on a few blockbusters.

Bertelsmann, whose businesses include broadcaster RTL Group, publisher Penguin Random House, music company BMG and logistics provider Arvato, sees little need to expand into other sectors, Rabe said.