Besi forecasts unexpected sales drop for first quarter

Dutch chipmaking parts supplier BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) forecast an unexpected sales drop for the first quarter on Thursday, as weakness in its traditional markets offsets positive AI related orders.

The chip assembly equipment maker expects its quarterly sales to fall by up to 10 per cent from the 153.4 million euros ($159.9 million) it reported for the final quarter of 2024.

Analysts were expecting revenue to grow to 170.2 million euros in the first quarter, according to LSEG's IBES data.

Degroof Petercam analyst Michael Roeg said the first quarter guidance came well below market expectations, while fourth quarter results were a broad miss, with order bookings significantly below estimates.

Bookings, an important metric to forecast future growth, were 121.9 million euros in the fourth quarter, against analysts' estimate of 171 million euros in a Visible Alpha consensus.

"We enter the year 2025 with cautious optimism based on strong momentum in our advanced die placement solutions for AI applications partially offset by ongoing weakness in mainstream automotive, smart phone, industrial and Chinese end-user markets," CEO Richard Blickman said in a statement.

Investors are banking on growing orders for Besi's hybrid bonding solutions and the company's first-mover advantage amid a surge in demand for AI-enabling technology.

But its traditional markets - tools destined for the production of chips used in cars and smartphones - are facing a more than two year long downturn, as manufacturers push back orders to manage their excess manufacturing capacity.

Besi said it expects recovery in the mainstream assembly markets to start only in the second half of 2025, which will also depend on end market trends and the course of global trade restrictions.

($1 = 0.9591 euros)