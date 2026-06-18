BESI raises long-term revenue, margin targets as demand increases

June 18 : Dutch semiconductor equipment maker BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) on Thursday raised its long-term revenue and operating margin targets, citing improved order momentum and stronger demand for data centre and photonics applications.

BESI stock has risen over 100 per cent since the beginning of the year, reflecting investor expectations for adoption of its advanced packaging tools as chipmakers seek new ways to increase computing power for AI. The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

The company said it now targets revenue of 1.7 billion euros to 2.2 billion euros ($1.96 billion to $2.54 billion), up from 1.5 billion euros to 1.9 billion euros, ahead of its 2026 investor day in Amsterdam.

It also raised the lower end of its operating margin target to 45 per cent from 40 per cent, while keeping the upper end unchanged at 55 per cent.

The company did not give a timeframe for achieving the targets.

"While the long-term structural drivers remain intact,(...)the guidance increase appears largely anticipated and reflected in consensus positioning," said ING analyst Marc Hesselink in a research note.

Hesselink said he does not rule out profit-taking following the event, given the high valuation.

($1 = 0.8678 euros)