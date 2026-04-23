Besi reports first-quarter bookings above last year

April 23 : BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) on Thursday reported quarterly orders above last year's level, reflecting growth across all its markets.

Besi reported orders of 269.7 million euros ($315.5 million)for the first-quarter, up from 131.9 million euros a year earlier.

"Favorable order trends in Q1 reflect the strength of Besi’s advanced packaging market position for next generation AI applications," CEO Richard Blickman said in a statement.

Besi forecast its revenue to grow between 30 per cent and 40 per cent in the second quarter, compared with 184.9 million euros in the first quarter of 2026.

($1 = 0.8548 euros)