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Besi reports first-quarter bookings above last year
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Business

Besi reports first-quarter bookings above last year

Besi reports first-quarter bookings above last year

FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture created on February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

23 Apr 2026 01:15PM (Updated: 23 Apr 2026 01:33PM)
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April 23 : BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) on Thursday reported quarterly orders above last year's level, reflecting growth across all its markets.

Besi reported orders of 269.7 million euros ($315.5 million)for the first-quarter, up from 131.9 million euros a year earlier.

"Favorable order trends in Q1 reflect the strength of Besi’s advanced packaging market position for next generation AI applications," CEO Richard Blickman said in a statement.

Besi forecast its revenue to grow between 30 per cent and 40 per cent in the second quarter, compared with 184.9 million euros in the first quarter of 2026.

($1 = 0.8548 euros)

Source: Reuters
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