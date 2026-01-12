BESI reports preliminary orders worth 250 million euros for Q4

Jan ‌12 : BE Semiconductor Industries, one of Europe largest suppliers of chip assembly equipment, preliminarily reported a sequential rise in fourt-quarter orders on Monday.

The Dutch company ‌said orders should reach ‌250 million euros ($292 million) in the final quarter of 2025, up from 174.7 million in the third quarter and 128 million in ‍the second.

"Order strength ... was principally due to a broad-based increase in bookings by Asian subcontractors for 2.5D ​data center applications ‌and renewed capacity purchases by leading photonics customers," BESI ​said in a statement.

The company makes the ⁠machines that pick ‌up chips and bond ​them onto boards or other chips. It supplies subcontractors that ‍assemble the final hardware for chip ⁠designers like Nvidia and AMD.

($1 = 0.8569 ​euros)