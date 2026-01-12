BESI reports preliminary orders worth 250 million euros for Q4

Jan 12 : BE Semiconductor Industries, one of Europe largest suppliers of chip assembly equipment, preliminarily reported a sequential rise in fourt-quarter orders on Monday.
The Dutch company said orders should reach 250 million euros ($292 million) in the final quarter of 2025, up from 174.7 million in the third quarter and 128 million in the second.
"Order strength ... was principally due to a broad-based increase in bookings by Asian subcontractors for 2.5D data center applications and renewed capacity purchases by leading photonics customers," BESI said in a statement.
The company makes the machines that pick up chips and bond them onto boards or other chips. It supplies subcontractors that assemble the final hardware for chip designers like Nvidia and AMD.
($1 = 0.8569 euros)