Besi tops market view for preliminary Q4 orders, shares jump

Jan 12 : BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi), one of Europe's largest suppliers of chip assembly equipment, preliminarily reported a 43 per cent sequential rise in fourth-quarter orders on Monday, sending its shares 7 per cent higher in early trading.

The Dutch company said orders should reach 250 million euros ($292 million) in ‌the final quarter of 2025, up from ‌174.7 million in the third quarter and 128 million in the second.

The results were a significant positive surprise, analyst Marc Hesselink from ING said in an emailed comment, noting the order intake was 29 per cent above a market consensus of ‍194 million euros.

Besi makes the machines that pick up chips and bond them onto boards or other chips. It supplies subcontractors that assemble the final hardware for chip designers like Nvidia ​and AMD.

"Order strength ... was ‌principally due to a broad-based increase in bookings by Asian subcontractors for 2.5D data center applications and ​renewed capacity purchases by leading photonics customers," it said in a ⁠statement.

The results were bolstered by ‌new orders for hybrid bonding, a technology widely considered ​the assembly industry's most advanced tool, which is also Besi's most expensive product.

"While hybrid bonding orders were ‍robust, this was largely anticipated following the third quarter update," ⁠Hesselink said.

Besi did not disclose the size of the hybrid bonding ​orders relative to its ‌total bookings.

($1 = 0.8569 euros)