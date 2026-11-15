Logo
Logo

Business

Bessent says Nvidia must 'go outside the company' to find new CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Bessent says Nvidia must 'go outside the company' to find new CEO

Bessent says Nvidia must 'go outside the company' to find new CEO
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during the National Committee on US-China Relations 60th Anniversary Gala Dinner in New York City, US, November 10, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
Bessent says Nvidia must 'go outside the company' to find new CEO
FILE PHOTO: A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. CTI via REUTERS TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. TAIWAN OUT. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED./File Photo
15 Nov 2026 11:50PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 : US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday said Nvidia needs to "go outside the company" as it seeks a new chief executive after Jensen Huang abruptly stepped down last week.

Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, plunging the chipmaker into crisis.

"This makes me think that as the board conducts a search for a new leader that they need to go outside the company, that just (with) what was going on inside the company, they need a dramatic shakeup," Bessent told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" show.

Bessent also said Nvidia's board and outside counsel needed to answer, within the next 10 days, questions about the company's culture of compliance with export restrictions.

Nvidia's board has approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its search for a potential replacement for Huang, the Financial Times said on Friday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement