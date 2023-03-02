Logo
Business

Best Buy forecasts annual profit below estimates
FILE PHOTO: A person enters a Best Buy store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

02 Mar 2023 08:05PM (Updated: 02 Mar 2023 08:09PM)
:Top U.S. electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc on Thursday joined peers with a cautious forecast for annual earnings as uncertainty over the U.S. economic outlook tempers expectations for a recovery in discretionary products demand.

The company's shares fell 1.9 per cent to $80.99 in premarket trading.

Higher U.S. consumer prices have raised fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve could further lift borrowing costs to cool demand, prompting Walmart, Target Corp and other retailers to issue conservative forecasts.

Best Buy said it expects fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $5.70 to $6.50, compared with analysts' estimates of $6.71, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Comparable sales decreased 9.3 per cent in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, compared with analysts' estimates of a 9.2 per cent fall.

Source: Reuters

