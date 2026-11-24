Nov 24 : Best Buy raised its annual comparable sales growth target on Tuesday, betting on robust demand for AI-enabled phones and TVs as well as wearable technology such as smart glasses in the critical holiday shopping season.

Affluent consumers have been splurging on pricier nice-to-have products, including gadgets such as dual-screen phones and accessories such as Coach handbags, even as inflation and high gas prices crimp budgets for lower-income shoppers.

Gains from stock market portfolios as well as investments in assets such as real estate have boosted incomes for wealthier consumers, while inflation and higher gas prices have had little impact on their budgets. This has exacerbated a K-shaped effect among US consumers this year.

Best Buy's total revenue rose 5.8 per cent to $10.24 billion in the third quarter, beating estimates of $9.90 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. The company's shares rose nearly 3 per cent in premarket trading. They have risen about 45 per cent so far this year.

Higher memory chip costs have driven up product prices, but Best Buy said in August that it was trying to navigate any dent to demand by offering trade-ins on older products, credit card financing options as well as some promotions.

For the three months through October, Best Buy's total comparable sales jumped 6.1 per cent, handily beating estimates of a 2.3 per cent growth.

Best Buy now expects annual comparable sales to rise between 3.4 per cent and 4 per cent, compared with its earlier target of 1.9 per cent to 3 per cent growth.

It also expects fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings per share between $6.90 and $7.05, up from its prior forecast of between $6.70 and $6.90.