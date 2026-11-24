Nov 24 : Best Buy raised its annual comparable sales growth target on Tuesday, betting on robust demand during the holiday shopping season as customers spend on new AI-enabled phones and TVs as well as wearable technology such as smart glasses.

"We're seeing the emerging categories bucket ... health rings, AI glasses, and trading cards and collectibles are driving about a full point of comp (comparable sales growth) for us," CEO Jason Bonfig told Reuters.

Affluent consumers have been splurging on pricier nice-to-have products across categories from dual-screen phones to Coach handbags, as they lock in gains from stock market portfolios and investments in assets such as real estate.

In contrast, lower- and middle-income consumers have sharply pulled back spending, with inflation and high gas prices crimping budgets, exacerbating a K-shaped effect among US consumers this year.

Consumers have also been upgrading their phones, laptops and other gadgets for AI-enabled options, often at higher price points, driving an upgrade cycle for the electronics retailer.

Best Buy said it saw "significant strength" in its business above the $1,500 price point in the three months through October, when total comparable sales jumped 6.1 per cent and handily beat estimates of 2.3 per cent growth.

The company was working within its supply chain to dull the hit from higher fuel costs, said Bonfig, who took over as CEO earlier this month.

Retailers across the board have warned of higher freight costs this year as the US war on Iran drags up oil prices.

Best Buy now expects annual comparable sales to rise between 3.4 per cent and 4 per cent, compared with its earlier target of 1.9 per cent to 3 per cent growth. Its stock rose about 2 per cent in morning trading.

Comparable sales growth driven by computing and phones is a positive sign for electronics at Walmart, Target and Costco heading into the holiday shopping season, said Stifel analyst Michael Montani.

Higher memory chip costs have driven up product prices, but computing demand remained resilient, Best Buy executives said on a post-earnings call.

Trade-ins on older products, credit card financing options and some promotions were levers Best Buy was pulling to support sales in the category, executives added.

Best Buy's total revenue rose 5.8 per cent to $10.24 billion in the third quarter, beating estimates of $9.90 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

As customers prepared for the launch of "Grand Theft Auto VI", the much-awaited installment in Take-Two Interactive's flagship franchise, Best Buy saw growth in gaming hardware and accessories in the third quarter, Bonfig said.

The company raised its fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings per share target to between $6.90 and $7.05, after quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share topped estimates.