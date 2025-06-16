Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BetMGM boosts annual forecast on iGaming, online growth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

BetMGM boosts annual forecast on iGaming, online growth

BetMGM boosts annual forecast on iGaming, online growth

FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows an advertisement for the online sports betting company BetMGM at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 18, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

16 Jun 2025 02:22PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ladbrokes owner Entain said on Monday BetMGM, its U.S. sports-betting joint venture with MGM Resorts, raised its annual revenue and core earnings forecast, driven by strong growth in its iGaming and online sports divisions.

BetMGM, which has been growing its online presence and capitalising on a booming e-betting market, now expects revenue of at least $2.6 billion and core earnings of at least $100 million in fiscal 2025, Entain said.

It had earlier forecast revenue of between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion, and positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement