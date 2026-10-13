BetMGM Q3 revenue rises, maintains annual outlook

Oct 13 : US online gambling operator BetMGM on Tuesday reported a 7 per cent rise in third-quarter revenue, driven by strong betting during the World Cup and a revamped sportsbook ahead of the NFL season.

• Shares of Ladbrokes-owner Entain rose 4 per cent after the update from BetMGM, a joint venture between Entain and US-based MGM Resorts

• BetMGM reiterated its 2026 guidance, expecting net revenue toward the lower end of its $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion range and adjusted EBITDA toward the lower end of its $300 million to $350 million range

• The company reported net revenue of $710 million for the three months ended September 30, up from $667 million a year earlier.

• BetMGM said it was confident in reaching $500 million in adjusted EBITDA in the coming years

• Licensed US sportsbook operators face growing pressure from prediction market platforms such as Kalshi, and BetMGM rivals FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics have launched similar prediction market products