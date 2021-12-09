Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Better.com CEO apologizes after laying off 900 employees via Zoom call
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Better.com CEO apologizes after laying off 900 employees via Zoom call

09 Dec 2021 07:14AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 07:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The chief executive of Better.com apologized for his manner of handling layoffs at the mortgage company after a video of him firing 900 people last week via a Zoom call went viral on social media.

Vishal Garg, who has come under intense criticism after the SoftBank-backed company laid off about 9per cent of its workforce through the video call, said he had "blundered the execution" of communicating the layoffs.

"I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse," Garg said in a letter dated Tuesday.

The CEO had cited the market, performance and productivity as reasons behind the decision to lay off employees in the United States and India.

Better.com said in May it would go public through a merger with blank-check firm Aurora Acquisition Corp, in a deal that valued it at US$7.7 billion.

Earlier this month, the terms were amended to provide Better.com with half of the US$1.5 billion committed by SoftBank immediately, instead of waiting till deal close.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Better.com offers mortgage and insurance products to homeowners through its online platform.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us