Bezos' Blue Origin to deploy thousands of satellites for new "TeraWave" communications network

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 : Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin on Wednesday announced a plan to deploy 5,408 satellites in space for a communications network that will serve data centers, governments and businesses, jumping into a satellite constellation market dominated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Deployment of the satellite network is planned to begin in the last quarter of 2027, Blue Origin said. The network, the company said, is designed to have "data speeds of up to 6 Tbps anywhere on Earth," or 750 gigabytes per second.

(Editing by Franklin Paul)