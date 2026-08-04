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Bezos Earth Fund, Re:wild launch $200 million drive to save species from extinction
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Bezos Earth Fund, Re:wild launch $200 million drive to save species from extinction

Bezos Earth Fund, Re:wild launch $200 million drive to save species from extinction
FILE PHOTO: A woman touches a crowned lemur picture that is a part of a street exhibition in Milan, Italy, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini/File Photo
Bezos Earth Fund, Re:wild launch $200 million drive to save species from extinction
FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, and co-founder and co-CEO of Prometheus, attends the 10th edition of the VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair in Paris, France, June 17, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo
04 Aug 2026 06:07PM (Updated: 04 Aug 2026 06:23PM)
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LONDON, Aug 4 : The Bezos Earth Fund, established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Re:wild, co-founded by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, on Tuesday pledged an initial $200 million to support the recovery of critically endangered species.

• The Phoenix Species Project aims to help preserve 100 species across 30 countries through long-term funding and locally led conservation efforts involving Indigenous Peoples, local communities, scientists and governments.

• Recovery measures include conservation breeding, habitat restoration, disease management and control of invasive species, with scientific support from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Species Survival Commission.

• According to the IUCN more than 49,000 species, or around 28 per cent of those it has assessed, are threatened with extinction.

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• The species targeted by the Phoenix project include the golden-crowned sifaka lemur from Madagascar and the Hickory Nut Gorge green salamander from North Carolina.

•  The project is also backed by non-profit Age of Union and the Todd Graves Family Foundation.

• "One hundred species, thirty countries, and a real commitment to bringing them back. Not managing their decline. Recovering them," said Lauren Sanchez Bezos, vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund. "We know how to do this. We just have to stay committed long enough to see it through."

• The $10 billion Bezos Earth Fund says that since its launch in 2020 it has made 41 grants totalling $591 million on projects restoring and conserving nature. Those projects include marine conservation and restoring degraded land in the United States.

Source: Reuters
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