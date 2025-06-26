Bezos spoke to Trump as he tries to seeks more government contracts for Blue Origin, WSJ reports
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump at least twice this month as he tries to capitalize on a feud between rival SpaceX founder Musk and Trump and bag more government contracts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The CEO of Blue Origin, Dave Limp, also made a trip to the White House to meet with Trump's chief of staff, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.