Bezos spoke to Trump as he tries to seeks more government contracts for Blue Origin, WSJ reports
FILE PHOTO: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol before the luncheon on the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump's second Presidential term in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Bezos spoke to Trump as he tries to seeks more government contracts for Blue Origin, WSJ reports
FILE PHOTO: A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket lifts off on its inaugural launch at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., January 16, 2025. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo
26 Jun 2025 09:30AM
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump at least twice this month as he tries to capitalize on a feud between rival SpaceX founder Musk and Trump and bag more government contracts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The CEO of Blue Origin, Dave Limp, also made a trip to the White House to meet with Trump's chief of staff, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Source: Reuters
