(Corrects first paragraph to clarify company statement came out on Tuesday, not Monday)

:The co-founder of payment startup BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, has resigned from the roles of managing director and board director, the company said on Tuesday.

The move follows investor disquiet over a public row involving his personal investments.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Tom Hogue)