Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BHP's Henry sees fundamentals in place for China's economic growth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BHP's Henry sees fundamentals in place for China's economic growth

30 Nov 2022 11:48PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 12:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BHP Group's Chief Executive Mike Henry said that "all fundamentals are in place" in China for continued economic growth over the next 20 years.

China, the world's second biggest economy, accounts for more than 50 per cent of global demand for raw materials. Its economic activity has this year been dampened by targeted lockdowns in response to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York Henry, head of the world's largest listed mining company, said he expects to see an "increasing domestic drive towards economic growth in China".

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.