Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Biden administration holds electric vehicle industry meeting with Musk, Barra
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Biden administration holds electric vehicle industry meeting with Musk, Barra

Biden administration holds electric vehicle industry meeting with Musk, Barra
FILE PHOTO: General Motors Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra speaks during a meeting hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden with private sector CEOs to discuss the Build Back Better agenda at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Biden administration holds electric vehicle industry meeting with Musk, Barra
FILE PHOTO: Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory, which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker, in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II/
07 Apr 2022 10:07AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 10:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration said senior officials held a meeting on Wednesday (Apr 6) with major automotive leaders including Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra to discuss electric vehicles and charging.

The Biden administration said in a statement "there was broad consensus that charging stations and vehicles need to be interoperable and provide a seamless user experience, no matter what car you drive or where you charge your EV."

Congress last year approved US$7.5 billion in government funding for EV charging stations but legislation has stalled for new tax incentives to purchase and build EVs. Ford Motor Chief Executive Jim Farley and Chrysler-parent Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares were among the other auto leaders who took part.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Tesla electric vehicle

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us