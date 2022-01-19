Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Biden administration sets new requirements for US secure networks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Biden administration sets new requirements for US secure networks

Biden administration sets new requirements for US secure networks

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his racial equity agenda at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque//File Photo

19 Jan 2022 11:19PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 11:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : President Joe Biden's administration is releasing a fresh set of requirements for America's most secure networks, mandating the use of government-approved encryption and ordering officials to report breaches to the National Security Agency (NSA.)

The requirements, laid out in a national security memorandum released Wednesday, require agencies such as the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the Department of Energy to implement baseline security measures for "national security systems" - networks where the most sensitive U.S. data is held.

Among the requirements: multi-factor authentication, or the use of multiple layers of passwords delivered via different services; NSA-approved encryption; and zero-trust architecture, an industry term for the continuous validation of users' or devices' identities.

The memo builds on previous requirements from the Biden administration for federal civilian networks. The White House has made cybersecurity a priority after a series of digital debacles including a cybercriminal shakedown effort that briefly paralyzed gasoline deliveries to the East Coast last year and the discovery that allegedly Russian hackers had infiltrated several government agencies by piggybacking on network-monitoring software made by the company SolarWinds.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us