Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Biden administration in talks to head off 5G aviation standoff
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Biden administration in talks to head off 5G aviation standoff

Biden administration in talks to head off 5G aviation standoff

FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines flight, equipped with radar altimeters that may conflict with telecom 5G technology, flies 500 feet above the ground while on final approach to land at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, New York, U.S., January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

19 Jan 2022 12:04AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 12:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The Biden administration is "actively engaged" with wireless carriers, airlines, airplane manufacturers and key federal agencies to address a looming aviation crisis, a senior administration official told Reuters.

Airlines are preparing to cancel a significant number of passenger and cargo flights in the coming hours to prepare for AT&T and Verizon's new 5G C-Band service that starts on Wednesday, after warning on Monday of "catastrophic" impacts.

Airlines want wireless carriers to not turn on some wireless towers near airport runways in a bid to avoid most of the flight disruptions.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us