Biden cuts China off from more Nvidia chips, expands curbs to other countries

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration plans to halt shipments to China of more advanced artificial intelligence chips designed by Nvidia and others, part of a raft of measures released on Tuesday (Oct 17) that seek to stop Beijing from receiving cutting-edge US technologies to strengthen its military.

The rules, which go into effect in 30 days, restrict a broader swathe of advanced chips and chipmaking tools to a greater number of countries including Iran and Russia, and blacklist Chinese chip designers Moore Threads and Biren.

The new measures close loopholes in regulations released last October and will probably be updated "at least annually," Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters late on Monday.

The goal is to limit China's access to "advanced semiconductors that could fuel breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and sophisticated computers that are critical to (Chinese) military applications", she said, stressing the administration was not seeking to hurt Beijing economically.

She said China will still import hundred of billions of dollars worth of US semiconductors.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy said it "firmly opposes" the new restrictions, adding that "arbitrarily placing curbs or forcibly seeking decoupling to serve (a) political agenda violates the principles of market economy and fair competition (and) undermines the international economic and trading order".

REPORT FINDS US AI FEEDS CHINA'S MILITARY

The new measures demonstrate the Biden administration is struggling to slow the flow of chips and chipmaking tools into China, even as concerns mount over the role US technology is playing in modernizing Beijing's military.

Reuters reported in June that the very AI chips barred by prior regulations could be purchased from vendors in China's Shenzhen.

Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology found in a June 2022 report that out of 97 individual AI chips procured via Chinese military tenders over an 8-month period in 2020, nearly all of them were designed by Nvidia, Xilinx, Intel, and Microsemi.

AI capabilities, aided by supercomputing and advanced chips, improve the speed and accuracy of military decision-making, planning and logistics, according to the regulations released Tuesday.

CHINA-ONLY CHIPS HIT

In a statement following publication of the rules, top US AI chip designer Nvidia said it complies with regulations and does not expect a meaningful hit to near-term results.

Nvidia's business has soared since the imposition of last year's rules because its China-only chips are still better than alternatives. The firm is currently selling almost every chip it can procure as worldwide demand outstrips supply, but would be hurt in the long term as Chinese chip firms look elsewhere to fill any voids left by U.S. companies.

The company has made chips such as the A800 and H800 that walked up to the line of the previous rules to continue selling to China, and AMD, also impacted by the rules, has said it plans a similar strategy.

Nvidia's shares fell 3.7 per cent, while shares in AMD and another rival AI chipmaker, Intel, slid 0.6 per cent and 1 per cent respectively.

The new rules will exempt most consumer chips used in laptops, smartphones and gaming, though some will be subject to licensing and notification requirements by US officials.