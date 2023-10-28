Biden to deploy federal agencies to monitor the risks of AI - Politico

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.
WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden will issue an artificial intelligence executive order as soon as Monday, Politico reported on Friday.
Citing a draft of the order, Politico reported that Biden will deploy numerous federal agencies to monitor the risks of artificial intelligence and develop new uses for the technology while attempting to protect workers.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...