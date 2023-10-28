Logo
Business

Biden to deploy federal agencies to monitor the risks of AI - Politico
FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

28 Oct 2023 08:02AM
WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden will issue an artificial intelligence executive order as soon as Monday, Politico reported on Friday.

Citing a draft of the order, Politico reported that Biden will deploy numerous federal agencies to monitor the risks of artificial intelligence and develop new uses for the technology while attempting to protect workers.

Source: Reuters

