Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Biden keeping "mind open" on relaxing China tariffs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Biden keeping "mind open" on relaxing China tariffs

Biden keeping "mind open" on relaxing China tariffs

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the 29th AFL-CIO Quadrennial Constitutional Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, U.S., June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

16 Jun 2022 03:40AM (Updated: 16 Jun 2022 03:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden will keep an open mind when considering relaxing tariffs on Chinese goods, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Biden has said he is considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods by predecessor Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019 amid a bitter trade war between the world's two largest economies. His administration is seeking ways to cool inflation, and industry groups have called for tariff cuts to reduce costs for businesses and consumers.

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us