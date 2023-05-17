Biden, McCarthy hopeful on debt ceiling deal; US president cuts Asia trip short

WASHINGTON: Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy edged closer to a deal to avoid a looming US debt default on Tuesday (May 16), as the threat of an economic nightmare prompted Biden to cut short an Asia trip this week.

After an hour of talks, McCarthy, the speaker of the House of Representatives, told reporters the two sides remained far apart on an agreement to lift the debt ceiling. But he said, "It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week. It's not that difficult to get to an agreement."

Democrats were not as positive about a quick time frame, but the White House called the meetings "productive and direct".

"There is still work to do," Biden later at a White House event honouring Jewish Americans. "We're on a path forward to make sure America does not default on its debt."

Biden said he was disappointed that Republicans will not consider ways to raise revenue. Raising taxes on the wealthy and companies to help pay for programmes for other Americans is a key part of Biden's 2024 budget.

Biden met for about an hour with McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries after their aides met over the weekend to try to strike a deal.

Republicans have refused to vote to lift the debt ceiling past its US$31.3 trillion limit unless Biden and his Democrats agree to spending cuts in the federal budget. However, McConnell said after the meeting, "We know we're not going to default."

The US government may default on some debts as early as Jun 1 unless Congress votes to lift the debt ceiling, and economists fear the country will slide into a recession.

Biden is "optimistic that there is a path to a responsible, bipartisan budget agreement if both sides negotiate in good faith and recognise that neither side will get everything it wants", the White House said.

Biden and congressional leaders' staff have met several times over the past week on the issue. Going forward, the talks will be narrowed for more engagement between House Republicans and the White House, McCarthy said.

Biden, who departs for Japan on Wednesday, plans to check in with leaders later this week by phone, and meet with them upon his return from overseas, the White House said.

White House adviser Steve Ricchetti, budget director Shalanda Young and legislative adviser Louisa Terrell will lead discussions for the administration.

The uncertainty around the debt ceiling prompted Biden to skip stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia after he attends a Group of Seven summit of the world's richest countries in Hiroshima, Japan.

"We've got a lot of work to do in a short amount of time," McCarthy told reporters, saying the Oval Office session had set the stage for future conversations.