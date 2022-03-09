Biden orders work to begin on future digital dollar

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Mar 9) ordered government agencies to begin work on creating a digital US dollar, weighing the risks and benefits of a move that could be a game changer for the global financial system.

Coming amid the explosive rise of private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, the US effort will be "placing urgency on research and development of a potential United States CBDC," according to a White House statement.

The world's largest economy will join more than 100 countries that are exploring or have launched pilot programs with their own central bank digital currency (CBDC), including China's digital yuan.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said agencies will "evaluate the potential financial stability risks of digital assets and assess whether appropriate safeguards are in place."

And due to the global implications of using digital assets, Washington will work with other governments on the effort that "will also address risks related to illicit finance, protecting consumers and investors, and preventing threats to the financial system and broader economy," Yellen said in a statement.

Governments and investors around the world rely on the US greenback as a secure investment, and the dollar is central to commerce as well, including the global oil market.

White House economic adviser Brian Deese said "maintaining US global leadership" is a central goal of the effort.

However, the study also will look for "unintended consequences," he said on CNBC.