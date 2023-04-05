Logo
Business

Biden says it remains to be seen whether AI is dangerous
Business

Biden says it remains to be seen whether AI is dangerous

Biden says it remains to be seen whether AI is dangerous

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with the his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis

05 Apr 2023 03:20AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2023 03:20AM)
WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said it remains to be seen whether artificial intelligence is dangerous, but he underscored that technology companies have a responsibility to ensure their products are safe before making them public.

Biden told his science and technology advisers that AI could help in addressing disease and climate change, but it was also important to deal with potential risks.

“Tech companies have a responsibility to make sure their products are safe before making them public,” he said at the start of a meeting of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology at the White House. When asked if AI was dangerous, he said, “It remains to be seen. Could be.”

Source: Reuters

