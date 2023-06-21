Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Biden says there is need to address security, economic risks posed by AI
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Biden says there is need to address security, economic risks posed by AI

Biden says there is need to address security, economic risks posed by AI

U.S. President Joe Biden, Governor of California Gavin Newsom and other officials attend a panel on Artificial Intelligence, in San Francisco, California, U.S., June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

21 Jun 2023 04:58AM (Updated: 21 Jun 2023 05:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO: The risks of artificial intelligence to national security and the economy need to be addressed, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday (Jun 20), adding he would seek expert advice on the subject.

"My administration is committed to safeguarding Americans' rights and safety while protecting privacy, to addressing bias and misinformation, to making sure AI systems are safe before they are released," Biden said at an event in San Francisco.

Several governments are considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology, which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity in recent months after the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Regulators globally have been scrambling to draw up rules governing the use of generative AI, which can create text and images, the impact of which proponents compare to that from the arrival of the internet.

Biden has also recently been discussing the issue of AI with other world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak whose government will later this year hold a first global summit on artificial intelligence safety. Biden is expected to discuss the topic with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ongoing US visit.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Joe Biden

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.