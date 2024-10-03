Logo
Biden signs bill exempting some semiconductor factories from new environmental reviews

FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

03 Oct 2024 04:19AM
President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed legislation that will exempt some U.S. semiconductor manufacturing facilities from new federal environmental reviews that are receiving government subsidies, the White House said.

Without the new law, projects from the $52.7 billion semiconductor chips manufacturing and research program could have been forced to get new environmental reviews under a federal law taking potentially years that had already faced federal, state, and local environmental regulations and permitting requirements.

Source: Reuters

