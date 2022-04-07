Biden takes aim at Amazon as he touts unions at labor event

WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden took aim at online retailer Amazon.com Inc at a labor event on Wednesday after touting a new task force on worker organization “to make sure the choice to join a union belongs to workers alone.”

“And by the way, by the way, Amazon here we come. Watch. Watch,” he said to loud applause at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference.

The comments came days after workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York City voted to form the first union at the second-largest U.S. private employer, a victory that adds to recent grassroots successes by labor activists pushing into new industries.

