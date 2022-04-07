Logo
Biden takes aim at Amazon as he touts unions at labor event
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference in Washington, U.S., Aprl 6, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden is greeted by North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) President Sean McGarvey as Biden spoke at the NABTU Legislative Conference in Washington, U.S., Aprl 6, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden is seen on a large video screen as he addresses the North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference in Washington, U.S., Aprl 6, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
FILE PHOTO: A placard is seen as Amazon Labour Union (ALU) members celebrate official victory after hearing results regarding the vote to unionize, outside the NLRB offices in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
FILE PHOTO: Amazon Labour Union (ALU) organiser Christian Smalls reacts as ALU members celebrate official victory after hearing results regarding the vote to unionize, outside the NLRB offices in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
07 Apr 2022 02:02AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 02:02AM)
WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden took aim at online retailer Amazon.com Inc at a labor event on Wednesday after touting a new task force on worker organization “to make sure the choice to join a union belongs to workers alone.”

“And by the way, by the way, Amazon here we come. Watch. Watch,” he said to loud applause at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference.

The comments came days after workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York City voted to form the first union at the second-largest U.S. private employer, a victory that adds to recent grassroots successes by labor activists pushing into new industries.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Source: Reuters

