Biden takes aim at Amazon as he touts unions at labour event

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden took aim at online retailer Amazon.com at a labour event on Wednesday (Apr 6) after touting his government task force on worker organisation “to make sure the choice to join a union belongs to workers alone".

“And by the way, by the way, Amazon here we come. Watch. Watch,” he said to loud applause at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference.

Last week workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York City voted to form the first union at the second-largest US private employer, a victory that adds to recent grassroots successes by labour activists pushing into new industries.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden is widely considered to be the most pro-union president in decades and has earned praise from the country's labour leaders.

He moved quickly to oust government officials deemed by unions to be hostile to labour and reversed rules of past President Donald Trump that critics said weakened worker protections.

The task force, which includes more than 20 heads of agencies and Cabinet officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, is an effort to help reverse decades of decline in union membership and power, labour experts said.