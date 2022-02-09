Logo
Biden, Tritium CEO to tout Tennessee charger plant at White House
Biden, Tritium CEO to tout Tennessee charger plant at White House

A Tritium charging station is seen at a ribbon cutting event for a Revel electric vehicle charging superhub in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, on Jun 29, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

09 Feb 2022 12:30AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 12:58AM)
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce that an Australian company that makes chargers for electric vehicles will build a manufacturing facility in Tennessee, the latest in a string of new US factory announcements.

The Brisbane-based company, Tritium, and the White House say the new plant will produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle chargers per year and create 500 local jobs.

Tritium's CEO, Jane Hunter, will appear alongside Biden at the White House at an afternoon event focused on boosting American manufacturing.

Biden has made rebuilding American manufacturing a key component of his economic agenda, including pushing for billions of dollars of public and private investments in the electric vehicle industry. The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year provided money for a sprawling network of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

Biden has argued that electric cars will be more climate-friendly and affordable for American families and the White House has set a target of half the vehicles sold in the United States to be electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030.

This announcement with Tritium is the latest in recent weeks by major companies announcing investments in US manufacturing and jobs, including Intel Corp, General Motors and Boeing. More than US$200 billion in investments in domestic manufacturing of semiconductors, electric vehicles, aircraft, and batteries announced since 2021.

Source: Reuters

