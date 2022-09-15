Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Big Chinese state-owned banks to cut personal deposit rates - Securities Times
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Big Chinese state-owned banks to cut personal deposit rates - Securities Times

15 Sep 2022 09:51AM (Updated: 15 Sep 2022 09:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Some of China's big state-owned commercial banks will cut personal deposit rates from Thursday, the official Securities Times reported.

Deposit rates in both current accounts and deposit accounts will be tweaked, the paper said in its report on Wednesday, citing sources from the banks. It did not name the lenders.

The interest rate for three-year time deposits and the certificates of deposit (CDs) will be lowered by 15 basis points, it said.

This comes after China cut its benchmark lending rates last month, with the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) lowered by 5 basis points to 3.65 per cent and the five-year LPR slashed by a bigger margin of 15 basis points to 4.30 per cent.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.