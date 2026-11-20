NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 20 : Artificial intelligence has sped up early-stage drug development work at some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies this year, cutting by as much as half the time it takes to produce new molecules and move them into the clinic, according to their top scientists.

GSK, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca and Sanofi all say they have moved beyond less glamorous tasks for AI like preparing regulatory filings. They are now using the technology for designing molecules, sorting out the most promising ones, and identifying safety risks.

“There is no part of the discovery through development pipeline where we are not using AI,” AstraZeneca executive Sharon Barr said.

Some of the scientists say decades of drug discovery experience and data give them an advantage over AI companies like Anthropic, which is gearing up to be a rival, partner or both, with a $1.5 trillion initial public offering this week.

In recent months, it opened its own laboratory and announced other investments, part of pushing AI to speed drug discovery.

On Thursday, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, at the Nasdaq before shares began trading, spoke of his father dying of a disease shortly before a cure was found.

Although clinical trials and experiments will still take time, he said, "I believe these processes can be substantially accelerated by AI. We hope that in the future, fewer families miss a cure by a few years."

Drug companies are gauging whether the upstart can succeed in tackling disease. Historically, nearly 9 out of 10 drugs developed using conventional methods fail in clinical trials. It can cost billions of dollars and take 10 to 15 years to bring a drug to market, according to industry lobby group PhRMA.

Aliza Apple, who runs Lilly's TuneLab, which gives smaller biotechs access to some of the drugmaker's internal AI models to promote collaboration, said claims like those made by Amodei and the founders of Alphabet’s Isomorphic Labs that the technology is capable of curing all disease overstate current capabilities.

“It would be great for them to cure one, and then let's talk about the rest,” she said.

CONCRETE RESULTS

Pharma company scientists say their AI programs are already yielding concrete results.

Sanofi said it saved at least a year developing asthma treatment lunsekimig using an AI-enabled approach to translate early biology into clinical decisions that let the company skip a dose-selection study. Novartis said AI tools helped it find five targets it prioritized for developing kidney disease treatments.

Bristol Myers said one of its sickle cell anemia candidates would not have been developed without the company's AI systems. It's using AI to refine new molecules and run simulations based on its trial data to determine which ones should progress, Chief Research Officer Robert Plenge said.

"The next area for us is to tie those models into laboratory automation... to make better, high-quality molecules faster,” he added.

Novo Nordisk said AI has cut the number of cycles of designing, manufacturing and testing new molecules from around eight to three and slashed the time of each cycle from eight weeks to four.

Still, the number of AI-enabled drugs in clinical testing has only climbed incrementally. In March, researchers identified 129 drug candidates across 69 companies, up from around 117 eight months earlier. Most of the programs remain in early-stage development.

“I think over the next 1, 2, 3 years we'll see a sharp uptick in AI drugs being developed pre-clinically and also drugs that go to clinical trials,” said Dr. Waqas Haque, an oncology fellow at University of Chicago who was on the team that compiled the data.

“I don't know if those drugs are going to be more successful than non-AI drugs, and I don't think they're going to be approved any quicker,” he said, because of bottlenecks with human trials and regulators.

'JUST THE BEGINNING'

Anthropic's Amodei has long said curing disease is one of the main benefits AI can provide to humanity.

The company is working on its own and with partners like Bristol Myers to develop new drugs. It launched scientific research-focused AI software called Claude Science, and added Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan to its board. Other companies, including Novo Nordisk, use Anthropic models and Claude Science in their R&D work.

Luca Giani, senior principal at venture capital firm Alumni Ventures, said Anthropic — and rival frontier labs — are shopping for pharma-related acquisitions.

"They are out to get more data, and they are out to get more of the companies," Giani said.

Anthropic did not respond to a request for comment on its acquisition plans and the nature of its relationship with drugmakers.

Even before its $1.5 trillion IPO, Anthropic announced several partnerships and an acquisition last month, he said.

"I think it's just the beginning."

Lilly’s Apple said Anthropic and AI rivals can be viewed as allies and competitors.

“In the early days, we certainly saw them as vendors. To be fair, that's how they framed themselves. I think we increasingly see them as collaborators,” Apple said. “A year ago they weren't doing any programs, and a year from now, it's anyone's guess.”

GSK Chief Scientific Officer Tony Wood said he views Anthropic “as another competitor,” while Bristol Myers and Novo see the AI companies more as partners.

Still, Novo said it does not provide proprietary data to frontier labs to train their AI models, nor does Sanofi.

“If you don’t have the data to train the model on, then it breaks down very quickly,” said Matt Truppo, global head of computational & AI strategy for Sanofi R&D.

Truppo said he expects AI to cut early-discovery timelines by 20 per cent to 25 per cent within two years, and perhaps by half within five years, across more than 100 drug development programs.

It may be some time before this can be expanded beyond treatment areas where the company has the most proprietary data, he added.

Novartis President of Biomedical Research Fiona Marshall said the average time from project start to a drug candidate has gone from three years to about 18 months to two years.

“We have had a lot of data," Marshall said, "and now we can really use that data in a much more sophisticated way.”