The Big Read: Defying doubters, Singapore built a flourishing startup scene within a decade. Can it take the next step up?

SINGAPORE: It was not too long ago that detractors were pouring cold water on Singapore's efforts to nurture entrepreneurs and startups.

For example, a 2012 Reuters' article headlined “Failure to launch: Singapore start-ups struggle to woo investors”, talked about how the country's push "to become a hotbed for entrepreneurs is stuck at stage one" and only 2 per cent of the total venture capital investment in Asia were flowing into Singapore.

A 2015 report by technology media Tech in Asia noted that in 2012, only 104 funding deals were made in Singapore, amounting to US$233.85 million (S$329 million).

It may have been a slow start for Singapore but within a decade, what had seemed like an innovation desert is now looking like a flourishing oasis — so much so that Singapore is being dubbed the "Silicon Valley of Asia".

Just last year alone, 11 Singapore-based startups achieved unicorn status — or reached US$1 billion valuation — bringing the total number to 22, according to a written parliamentary reply by Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong in February.

In terms of funding, Singapore recorded 517 deals in the first nine months of this year, amounting to S$11.35 billion in total, based on figures from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), the government agency championing enterprise development.

The Singapore ecosystem has not only done better now compared to its past self, but also when stacked up against global competitors: Singapore came in seventh in the Global Innovation Index 2022. It was also ranked first in Asia and seventh globally in Startup Blink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2022.

Speaking to TODAY, analysts, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs acknowledged the role that the Government and its agencies play in making Singapore more conducive for startups. But there were bigger factors at play, including the growing affluence and digitalisation of services in Southeast Asia.

“Of course, Singapore’s strategic location at the heart of Southeast Asia cannot be understated,” said Mr Edwin Chow, assistant chief executive officer for innovation and enterprise at EnterpriseSG, in response to TODAY's queries.

“We are situated in one of the fastest-growing regions — with a growing middle-class demographic that is increasingly tech-savvy — and are well-positioned to serve as a launchpad for overseas startups.”

Going forward, experts said that Singapore cannot rely on the same playbook in order to continue growing its startup ecosystem, which comprises a gamut of different players such as entrepreneurs, incubators, co-working spaces, investors, government agencies and universities.

This is because rivals are fast catching up and closing the gap on Singapore, in terms of infrastructure and talent pool, to name a few factors. To raise its game, Singapore has to produce startups that can go toe-to-toe with global enterprises, the experts said.