The Big Read: Stagflation nightmare - will prices keep rising even as a European war puts damper on economy?

There was a time when many economists thought it would be impossible to have a situation where a country faced a high inflation rate while grappling with stagnant economic growth and high unemployment.

But stagflation became a bitter reality when the oil embargoes in the 1970s stalled economic growth and sent prices north.

For policymakers, dealing with stagflation is particularly difficult because the tools they use to counter one of the twin problems — high inflation or low growth — usually ends up making the other worse.

Stimulating demand and consumption, for example, would only make inflation worse. But raising interest rates to reduce inflation could hurt growth because it puts the brakes on borrowing and investment.

While the causes of stagflation remain a subject of much debate, one common theory is that it happens when an economy faces a supply shock: An unexpected event causes an important commodity, such as oil, to be in short supply or becomes more expensive.

In such a scenario, prices surge and make production more costly and less profitable, thus slowing economic growth.

“Stagflation is really a problem of a sustained reduction in the standard of living," said Singapore University of Social Sciences economist Walter Theseira. “(This) is worse than a standard recession because you not only have poor or negative growth, but rising prices, so the standard of living drops much faster than in a 'normal' recession.”

The last bout of stagflation is largely believed to be set off by an oil embargo in October 1973 that caused severe gas shortages around the world.

Members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) temporarily ceased oil shipments from the Middle East to the US and other countries in retaliation for their support of Israel during the 1973 Arab-Israel war.

Crude oil prices surged from US$3 a barrel in 1970 to US$12 by 1974. The soaring price of fuel choked economic output while pushing up the cost of goods and services, causing high wage demands and spiralling inflation.

The US fell into a recession, recording five straight quarters of negative growth between 1973 and 1974, and unemployment peaked at 9 per cent in May 1975. Inflation, meanwhile, hit double-digit levels in the country in 1974.

In Singapore, higher oil prices drove headline inflation to almost 20 per cent in 1973 and around 30 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 1974. The Republic's gross domestic product growth rate fell from 10.6 per cent in 1973 to 6.1 per cent in 1974.

Faced with the prospect of stagflation, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) implemented several monetary policy measures aimed at curbing inflation, including raising banks’ statutory reserve requirement from 5 per cent to 9 per cent, imposing credit ceilings on banks and finance companies as well as hiking interest rates by 2 percentage points.

By the second half of 1974, inflation started moderating and MAS gradually eased monetary policy to support growth. Singapore's economy avoided a recession and managed to grow 4 per cent in 1975, while headline inflation for the year was 2.6 per cent.