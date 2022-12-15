Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Big Tech gets preview of questions US House Republicans want answered
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Big Tech gets preview of questions US House Republicans want answered

Big Tech gets preview of questions US House Republicans want answered

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

15 Dec 2022 06:18AM (Updated: 15 Dec 2022 06:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Representative Jim Jordan, who will chair the House Judiciary Committee next Congress, gave a hint of what is to come with letters sent to five big tech companies requesting information about conservative material removed from their platforms.

In letters sent Tuesday and seen by Reuters, Jordan requested the top executives at Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Meta's Facebook provide any information they have about contact with President Joe Biden's administration regarding "the moderation, deletion, suppression, restricting, or reduced circulation of content."

Microsoft declined to comment. The other companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Republicans won control of the House in the midterm elections, which will give them control of key committees in January with the power to investigate and even subpoena witnesses.

Jordan and other Republicans have argued that the companies stifle conservative voices, something that they have denied.

"House Republicans have written a number of prior letters to you in attempts to obtain relevant information. You have not provided responses that have satisfied our concerns," Jordan wrote in the letters. "Committee Republicans will continue to pursue these matters, including into the 118th Congress if necessary."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.