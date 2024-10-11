Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Big Tech proposes power-rate terms in Ohio data-center fight
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Big Tech proposes power-rate terms in Ohio data-center fight

Big Tech proposes power-rate terms in Ohio data-center fight
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Google logo in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Big Tech proposes power-rate terms in Ohio data-center fight
FILE PHOTO: The logo of giant online retailer Amazon AMZN.O is displayed at a logistics centre in Trapagaran, Spain, December 18, 2023. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo
Big Tech proposes power-rate terms in Ohio data-center fight
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
11 Oct 2024 02:58AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon and other tech firms have proposed an alternative framework for how data centers pay for power in Ohio, according to documents filed with regulators on Thursday.

The companies had been fighting a proposal brought by utility AEP Ohio in May that would require data centers and cryptocurrency miners to provide pre-payments and other financial assurances for their massive energy needs. AEP said at the time it was overloaded with requests from those two groups.

Ohio is among the top U.S. states seeing an influx of interest from data centers as Big Tech rushes to acquire large amounts of power to fuel its expansion of technology such as generative AI.

That explosion in demand prompted AEP Ohio this year to pause new contracts for data centers.

Big Tech, power companies, including Constellation Energy, and others began fighting AEP's proposal before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in August.

Some companies have now offered to settle the case by proposing terms such as broadening who AEP's rules apply to and the circumstances under which big new power customers pay for costs such as transmission upgrades.

The PUC of Ohio would have to approve any settlement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement