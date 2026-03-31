Big Tech sports broadcast rights could imperil US local TV news, stations say

March 30 : Major broadcast station owners on Monday said U.S. regulators should address the trend of Big Tech companies acquiring the rights to broadcast football, baseball and other sporting events, saying it could weaken local TV news.

Fox Corp said free TV viewers could eventually lose access to the World Series, Thanksgiving NFL football games or the Olympics, citing "a world where Big Tech acquires more and more broadcast sports rights - often as a loss leader to support other massive, vertically integrated businesses that primarily profit off of the personal consumption data of its customers."