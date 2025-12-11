Big Tech warned over AI 'delusional' outputs by US attorneys general

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 : Microsoft, Meta, Google and Apple were among the 13 companies that received a warning from a bipartisan group of state attorneys general, according to a letter from the state leaders, who said their chatbots' "delusional outputs" could be violating state laws.

The letter was made public on Wednesday. In it, dozens of attorneys general said the chatbots "encouraged users' delusions," creating mental health risks for kids and adults. They pointed to media reports about a teen confiding in an AI chatbot about his suicide plan. They called on the companies to allow independent audits of their products, adding that state and federal regulators should be able to review them.

Microsoft and Google declined to comment on the letter. Meta and Apple did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

States are locked in a battle with Washington over AI regulation. The Trump administration is seeking to bar states from passing their own laws governing the technology. Dozens of state attorneys general from both political parties have pushed back, urging congressional leaders to reject the ban.