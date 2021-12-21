Logo
Bigger fries off the menu as Japan McDonald's faces supply crunch
FILE PHOTO: A McDonald's restaurant is seen in Tokyo November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer (JAPAN)/File Photo

21 Dec 2021 04:29PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 04:27PM)
TOKYO : McDonald's Holdings Company Japan said on Tuesday it would suspend the sale of medium- and large-sized french fries for a week starting on Friday due to supply chain bottlenecks.

The company is seeing delays in potato shipments due to supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as from shipping disruptions in Canada. The potatoes used for the french fries are imported from North America, it said.

The popular fast-food company said french fries in small sizes will continue to be on sale.

The company did not quantify the financial impact of the temporary suspension.

Source: Reuters

