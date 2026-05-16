Bill Ackman says Alphabet stake sale not a bet against the company

May 16 : Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said on Saturday that the sale of Google parent Alphabet's shares was not a bet against the company.

Ackman on Friday said his firm Pershing Square had built a new position in tech giant Microsoft after its stock price dropped recently, and sold his long-owned investment in Alphabet to help pay for it.

"To be clear, our sale of Google was not a bet against the company. We are very bullish long term on Alphabet. But at current valuations and in light of our finite capital base, we used as a source of funds for Microsoft," Ackman wrote on X on Saturday.