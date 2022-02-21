Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Billionaire investor Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Billionaire investor Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board

Billionaire investor Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board

FILE PHOTO: The McDonald's logo is seen outside the fast-food chain McDonald's in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

21 Feb 2022 06:26AM (Updated: 21 Feb 2022 06:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:McDonald's Corp on Sunday said Carl Icahn has nominated two members to the board of the burger chain.

The billionaire activist investor, who stated that he holds 200 shares in the company, nominated Leslie Samuelrich and Maisie Ganzler to stand for election at the 2022 annual meeting, the company said in a statement, adding that the nominations relate to a narrow issue regarding pork.

Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

"While the Company looks forward to promoting further collaboration across the industry on this issue, the current pork supply in the U.S. would make this type of commitment impossible," McDonald's said.

McDonald's said it sources only approximately 1per cent of its U.S. pork production and does not own any sows, or produce or package pork in the United States.

The company expects to source 85per cent to 90per cent of its U.S. pork volumes from sows not housed in gestation crates during pregnancy by the end of 2022 and expects 100per cent of its U.S. pork to come from sows housed in groups during pregnancy by the end of 2024, it added.

Icahn, who became known as a corporate raider on Wall Street, was embroiled in a similar proxy battle with Southwest Gas Holdings Inc in November last year.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Mark Porter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us