Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Business

Billionaire Richard Li's FWD Group seeks to raise $442 million in Hong Kong IPO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Billionaire Richard Li's FWD Group seeks to raise $442 million in Hong Kong IPO

Billionaire Richard Li's FWD Group seeks to raise $442 million in Hong Kong IPO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of FWD group is seen on a building in Hong Kong, China March 20, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

26 Jun 2025 06:16AM (Updated: 26 Jun 2025 06:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Insurer FWD Group, backed by billionaire Richard Li, is looking to raise HK$3.47 billion ($442.08 million) through a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The pan-Asian insurer is offering 91.3 million offer shares in total at an offer price of HK$38.00 apiece.

Lately, Hong Kong listing volumes have rebounded, overcoming subdued activity in the last couple of years with CATL's $4.6 billion raise and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals' $1.27 billion listing.

Markets are currently on the lookout for online fast-fashion retailer Shein's highly anticipated Hong Kong listing after its London and New York IPO plans fell through.

Reuters had earlier reported that FWD was looking to revive its plans to list on Hong Kong with a target valuation of up to $9 billion, below its aim of at least $10 billion when it last attempted to list in 2022.

($1 = 7.8492 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement